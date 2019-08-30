“The mahi’s gonna start real soon” - Sonny Bill and TJ talk World Cup preparation

All Blacks Sonny Bill Williams and TJ Perenara

Two of the All Blacks opened up about how the Rugby World Cup will mean time away from their whānau.

Sonny Bill Williams and TJ Perenara were both named in the 31-man squad on Wednesday, and the rugby and league star was quick to admit he had ‘mixed emotions’ about his season.

“It’s been a pretty tough old year” he told media at the Heritage Hotel.

“In the back of my head it was always a massive dream and goal to be part of the squad. So I’ve faced my hurdles.”

Williams also touched on the two and a half months he and the rest of the All Blacks will be away from New Zealand.

“The NZRU have been really supportive, they’ve set up a hotel where family members can come over and spend some time for a week here and there.”

Meanwhile, halfback Perenara echoed Williams’ comments about time away.

“It’s a lot of time on the road if we get to achieve what we want to achieve. I think having family coming over to spend that time with us will be important too.”

Williams was in no doubt about the challenge that lies ahead, though.

“The mahi’s gonna start real soon. I’m not looking forward to our first fitness test tomorrow morning!”

The All Blacks have a final warm up game against Tonga next weekend in Hamilton before heading to Japan.