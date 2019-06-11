100% reo Māori web series on Matariki launched

100% reo Māori web series, Matariki, launches ahead of Matariki 'season' - Video / Living By The Stars with Professor Rangi Mātāmua

Ahead of this year's Matariki season, a new web series on the stars has hit online platforms overnight.

An extension of the popular Facebook page, Living By The Stars with Professor Rangi Mātāmua, a 100% reo Māori web series called "Matariki" looks at how knowledge of the stars was instrumental in traditional navigation, planting food and harvesting crops.

Mātāmua has just finished his international roadshow which started in April and has finished in Melbourne over the past weekend.

This year's Matariki period begins around June 25.

Click here to watch the first episode - Te Whānau Mārama.