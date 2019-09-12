"111 Ambulance Song" translated to Māori

The Māori version of the popular "111 Ambulance Song" was launched this week in Christchurch.

St John's personnel joined students at 'Te Waka Unua School' to celebrate the launch of the waiata, as part of their "Wiki o Te Reo Māori" festivities.

St John Māori advisor, Timoti Pahi (Ngāti Rereahu) says this song has practical value to the children.

"We all know when there's an emergency, children can panic. This song is to help everyone know, especially children, what to do in an emergency," says Pahi.

The original song, composed and written Chris Sanders was released 18 months ago.

Sanders was joined at the school by Lucy Hiku, a Tui award-winning songwriter from Christchurch to teach the kids the song in Māori.

"Combining music which I love and Te Reo which I love, it's such an important message - this has become such a meaningful song for us," says Hiku.

St John Director of Community Programmes, Sarah Manley, says that this Māori version of the song is an outward display of their commitment to their already existing community-based health care programmes.

“We are thrilled to be involved with this bilingual version which... aligns with St John’s 'Te Ara Hato Hone' strategy of providing initiatives that work on helping improving Māori health outcomes and engaging with Māori communities," says Manley.

The song has been released on iTunes.