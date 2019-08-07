$16k fundraised for Shannon Tana to be returned home to Ngunguru

By D'Angelo Martin

Whangārei man Shannon Tana died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.  15 years ago Tana decided to move to Australia to forge a new life for his whānau, now they need help to return him to Ngunguru.

Tana was riding his Harley Davidson in Somerville at 5.40pm Saturday when the crash involving a Volkswagon Amarok occurred.  Tana was taken to Kalgoorlie Hospital but died of his injuries. 

He was co-owner of the Anytime Fitness gym franchise in Kalgoorlie. 

Tana was described by those who knew him well as a lovable, gentle giant who would go out of his way to help others.  Tributes to him are flowing on Facebook posts about his death.

The whānau needed $9,000 to bring his body back to Ngunguru and sought financial support from the public. 

$16,000 was donated just under three days for Tana to be returned home and a Kalgoorie Domino's is pitching in, donating $3 from every pizza sold this Friday. 

His body is still with the coroner and the whānau say he should be released on Friday.

He will be flown into Aotearoa at 5:30 am on Saturday morning, the whānau look to have his tangi on Monday in Ngunguru.

More details to come.

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories