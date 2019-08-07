$16k fundraised for Shannon Tana to be returned home to Ngunguru

Whangārei man Shannon Tana died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. 15 years ago Tana decided to move to Australia to forge a new life for his whānau, now they need help to return him to Ngunguru.



Tana was riding his Harley Davidson in Somerville at 5.40pm Saturday when the crash involving a Volkswagon Amarok occurred. Tana was taken to Kalgoorlie Hospital but died of his injuries.



He was co-owner of the Anytime Fitness gym franchise in Kalgoorlie.

Tana was described by those who knew him well as a lovable, gentle giant who would go out of his way to help others. Tributes to him are flowing on Facebook posts about his death.

The whānau needed $9,000 to bring his body back to Ngunguru and sought financial support from the public.

$16,000 was donated just under three days for Tana to be returned home and a Kalgoorie Domino's is pitching in, donating $3 from every pizza sold this Friday.



His body is still with the coroner and the whānau say he should be released on Friday.

He will be flown into Aotearoa at 5:30 am on Saturday morning, the whānau look to have his tangi on Monday in Ngunguru.



More details to come.