1,868 Measles cases and stats continue to rise

1,868 measles cases have been confirmed nation wide - year to date. These statistics along with others, were announced at a Media statement from Hon Julie Anne Genter, Associate Minister of Health today Papatoetoe High School.

Key statistics from media announcement held Friday 18th October:

1507 confirmed cases in the Auckland region alone.

“Pasifika people” are still the most prominent ethnic group at risk, with over 50% of confirmed cases in the Auckland region.

107,520 vaccines being distributed throughout New Zealand this week.

Confirmation of 155,000 additional vaccines to arrive in the country over the next three months.

Babies aged from six months who live in Auckland can receive a free vaccine.

Nationwide all children under 15 who have not had a single dose of MMR can be vaccinated.

There was an urgent call to parents with young babies to be vaccinated as they have proven to be the most at risk.

"Children and babies are the most vulnerable and most likely to end up in hospital, which is why we are extending the vaccination campaign to this group…. There will be baby and toddler pop up clinics around Auckland to ensure it is easy for parents to get their baby immunised,” says Genter.