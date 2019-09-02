1mil tweets in te reo

A national campaign has been launched by Te Māngai Pāho to promote te reo Māori on the social media platform, Twitter.

Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho, Larry Parr says; “The broadcasting landscape has changed dramatically. A focus of Te Māngai Pāho is how to increase the use of te reo Māori on social media platforms.”

“One million tīhau not only supports this goal but gives us the ability to measure the true impact of the campaign.”

The campaign will be supported by Iwi Radio, Māori Television and Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, but is open to all New Zealanders.

“Every New Zealander with a Twitter account can participate: all it takes is using Reo in their tweets and adopting our hashtags so we can track it.”

The hashtags #MahuruMaori, #1MirionaTihau and #1MirionaTweets will be used to mark the participants’ tweets and to track the reach of the campaign.

Te Māngai Pāho​ will release topics on their platform every day during the month, which New Zealanders can weave into their content.

Parr says, “Traditional impact of broadcasting and media has been based around the consumption of content. In the current media climate, Te Māngai Pāho is actively looking for new ways to use new media and technology to encourage the use of te reo Māori in an everyday context. #1MirionaTihau does just that.”