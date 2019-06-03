2019 Queen's Honours list totals 183

The 183 honours recipients include four Dame and three Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern congratulated the group, "Every honours recipient has made a valuable contribution to their community and our country. Their commitment to excellence and service represents the best of New Zealand."

Joining the new DNZM and KNZM lists are Dame Areta Koopu DNZM, who has committed her life to the advancement of Māori, the Late Yvette Corlett DNZM, who was a trailblazer for NZ women in athletics, and Sir Graham Lowe, former NZ rugby league coach and administrator.

“Areta Koopu has committed her life to the advancement of Maori in both paid and voluntary capacities. She’s been a former President of the Maori Women’s Welfare League, a Human Rights Commissioner, a member of the Waitangi Tribunal, she sat on Te Kohanga Reo National Trust Board and was a member of the Aids Foundation board," says Ardern.

The New Zealand Order of Merit 2019

Dames Companion (DNZM)

Dr Susan Nicola (Sue) Bagshaw, CNZM, Christchurch, for services to youth health

The Late Mrs Yvette Winifred Corlett, CNZM, MBE, for services to athletics (Her Majesty's approval of this award took effect on 12 April 2019, before the date of death)

Mrs Areta Koopu, CBE, Auckland, for services to Māori and the community

Ms Frances Rosemary (Fran) Walsh, MNZM, Wellington, for services to film



Knights Companion (KNZM)



Mr Paul Hunter Adams, CNZM, Tauranga, for services to philanthropy and the community

Mr Roger Leighton Hall, CNZM, QSO, for services to theatre

Mr Graham Michael Lowe, ONZM, QSM, Silverdale, for services to youth and education

Companions (CNZM)

Dr Judith Estranna Aitken, QSO, Paekakariki, for services to local government, the community and education

Ms Roma Cherry Balzer, QSO, Hamilton, for services to family violence prevention

Mr Scott Ronald Dixon, MNZM, Indianapolis, for services to motorsport

Professor Charles Thomas (Charlie) Eason, Nelson, for services to science and wildlife conservation

Rev John Alexander Marsden, QSO, JP, Leigh, for services to Māori and the community

Mrs Elizabeth Jane (Jane) Prichard, QSO, Auckland, for services to women

Mr Ewan Francis Smith, Arorangi, for services to Cook Islands business and tourism

Associate Professor Susan Margaret St John, QSO, Auckland, for services to social policy

Mr Gary Vernon Taylor, QSO, Henderson, for services to the environment and resource management

Ms Yvonne Mignon Willering, ONZM, Auckland, for services to netball

Officers (ONZM)

Mr Arthur Robert Ashan Amputch, Auckland, for services to engineering

Ms Beryl Jean Anderson, Porirua, for services to women

Mrs Dorothea Ashbridge, Auckland, for services to ballet

Mr Kenneth Charles (Ken) Clearwater, Kaiapoi, for services to male survivors of sexual abuse

Mr Jeffrey Edward Connell, Nelson, for services to conservation

Dr Candy Louise Ramarihi Hera Cox, Rotorua, for services to health, particularly suicide prevention

Mr David John Gapes, Auckland, for services to broadcasting

Major General Peter Te Aroha Emile Kelly, MNZM (Rtd), Wellington, for services to the NZ Defence Force

Mr Michael (Mike) King, Auckland, for services to mental health awareness and suicide prevention

Mr Ivan Kwok, Wellington, for services to the State

Professor Charles Ninian McGhee, Auckland, for services to ophthalmology

Mr Gordon William McLauchlan, Auckland, for services to historical research

Dr Marie Claire (Claire), McLintock, Auckland, for services to haematology and obstetrics

Mr Rodney Bruce (Rod) Morris, Dunedin, for services to documentary filmmaking, natural history and conservation

Mr Cletus Maanu (Maanu) Paul, JP, Whakatāne, for services to Māori

Dr Christine Mary Roke, Auckland, for services to sexual and reproductive health

Dr Lynn Christine Sadler, Auckland, for services to maternal and perinatal health

Mr Donald Hewitt Thompson, Wanaka, for services to people with intellectual disabilities

Mr David Geoffrey Trubridge, Havelock North, for services to design

Mr Mafaufau Sita Tua (Faumuina To'aletai David Mafaufau Tua), MNZM, Auckland, for services to youth, boxing and the community

Members (MNZM)

Senior Sergeant Bruce Robert Adams, Wellington, for services to police and the community

Ms Claire Elizabeth Aitken, Dunedin, for services to rehabilitative programmes

Mrs Edith Amituanai, Auckland, for services to photography and the community

Ms Phylesha Brown-Acton, Auckland, for services to the Pacific and LGBTQI+ communities

Ms Ruth Busch, Auckland, for services to domestic violence prevention and the state

Mr Ian William Coard, Riverton, for services to the Coastguard

Mrs Margaret Gwenneth Cook, Invercargill, for services to the community

Dr Fiona May Cram, Auckland, for services to Māori health and education

Dr Robert John Mackay Crawford, Hanmer Springs, for services to mental health and addiction services

Mrs Patricia Jane (Pat) Dance, Featherston, for services to the New Zealand Kennel Club

Mr James Columba (Jim) Davis, Blenheim, for services to Māori art, the Catholic Church and the community

Mr Tane Craig Davis, Invercargill, for services to conservation

Mrs Rachael Kathleen Dean, Masterton, for services to governance and the community

Ms Allison Muriel Dobbie, Auckland, for services to library and information management and the arts

Mrs Jan Elizabeth Dowland, Wellington, for services to people with intellectual disabilities

Dr Hinemoa Elder, Waiheke, for services to psychiatry and Māori

Mr Tunumafono Avaula Colenso (Ava) Fa'amoe, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and health

Ms Marie Jane Fitzpatrick, Wellington, for services to the community

Ms Susan Leigh (Sue) Gardiner, Auckland, for services to the arts

Dr Briar Elizabeth Roycroft Gordon, Wellington, for services to the law and the state

Mr Laurence Roy Gordon, Kaitaia, for services to wildlife conservation

Mrs Sarah Hirini, Papamoa, for services to rugby

Mrs Faye Claire James, Palmerston North, for services to the NZ Cancer Society

Ms Stephanie Patricia Johnson, Auckland, for services to literature

Mrs Janet Joye Kelly, Motueka, for services to education

Mrs Yvonne Margaret Loader, Christchurch, for services to the sport of gliding

Mrs Allyson Sarah Lock, Masterton, for services to people with rare health disorders

Ms Robyn Jane Malcolm, Auckland, for services to television and theatre

Dr Jacqueline Diane Miller (Jackie Blue), Rotorua, for services to women and the state

Ms Rose Mary Hine Wairangi (Hinewairangi) Morgan, Hamilton, for services to victim support

Mr Jonathan William Mosen, Wellington, for services to the blind community

Ms Nicole Dione Murray, Wellington, for services to the community

Ms Shila Nair, Auckland, for services to ethnic communities and women

Mr Neville Ernest Phillips, Hawera, for services to youth

Mr Ewen Robert Pirie, Wyndham, for services to clay target shooting

Ms Pango Mary-Anne (Mereana) Pitman, Napier, for services to Māori and family violence prevention

Professor Devon Leigh Logan Polaschek, Hamilton, for services to criminal psychology

Ms Anjum Rahman, Hamilton, for services to ethnic communities and women

Mr John Spencer Russell, Porirua, for services to education

Ms Naomi Kathleen Shaw, Lower Hutt, for services to softball

Mr Evan Trevor Smith, Christchurch, for services to the community

Professor Karen Alison Smith, Wellington, for services to education and volunteering

Ms Celia Ann Stewart, Christchurch, for services to music education

Mrs Linda Dawn Surtees, Lower Hutt, for services to children and the State

Mrs Laine Leata Tipi (Toeolesulusulu Laine Leata Tipi), JP, Waitākere, for services to Pacific communities and education

Mrs Janice Ann Tofia, Dunedin, for services to education

Mrs Beverley Turner, Auckland, for services to women, particularly Pacific women

Mr Bryan Alexander Waddle, Porirua, for services as a sports broadcaster

Dr Benjamin Williams, Porirua, for services to theology and the community

Ms Nicola Jean Williams, Taupō, for services to arts governance

Dr Andrea Maxine Wilson, Paraparaumu, for services to wildlife conservation

Mrs Margaret Alison Wilson, Auckland, for services to women

Mrs Sally Ann Wilson, Warkworth, for services to midwifery

Ms Philippa Anne Evelyn Wright, Clive, for services to the wool industry and sustainability

Mrs Susan Jean (Sue) Wynyard, Warkworth, for services to midwifery

Queen's Service Order

Companions (QSO)

Ms Helene Elizabeth Quilter, Wellington, for services to the State

Mrs Patricia Anne (Pat) Seymour, OBE, Gisborne, for services to local government and the community



Queen's Service Medal (QSM)

Mr Gary Mathew Aitken, JP, Warkworth, for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community

Mr Roger Alexander, Napier, for services to conservation and the community

Mrs Pare Anderson, Auckland, for services to Māori language education

Mr Tiwana Riwai Aranui, Napier, for services to Māori and education

Mr Robert William Bartley, Whanganui, for services to the community

Mrs Joanna Margaret (Jo) Beetham, Masterton, for services to the community and the arts

Mrs Adrienne Elizabeth Begg, Darfield, for services to sport and the community

Mrs Maree Helen Bernasconi, Pukekohe, for services to netball

Mr Andrew Paul Bicknell, Wellington, for services to music

Mr Eric William Bodell, Ashhurst, for services to broadcasting

Ms Janferie Bryce-Chapman, JP, Auckland, for services to seniors

Mr Roy James Buckley, Waiuku, for services to the craft of woodturning

Mrs Christine Carol Bygrave, Mangawhai Heads, for services to the community

Mr Fraser Logan Cameron, Opotiki, for services to the community and theatre

Mrs Diane Marcelle (Di) Celliers, Auckland, for services to the community

Mrs Dorothy May (Dot) Charles, Murchison, for services to the community

Mrs Shirley Lorraine Christie, JP, Whanganui, for services to the community

Mr Garth William Cowley, Auckland, for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community

Mr Peter Antony Cox, Christchurch, for services to sport, particularly hockey

Mr Mervyn John Cranefield, Dunedin, for services to Scouting and the community

Mrs Carol Anne Dickson, Drury, for services to the community

Mrs Bronwyn Tracey (Bonnie) Dobson, Whakatāne, for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community

Mr Edward Colban (Eddie) Fawcett, Masterton, for services to the sport of woodchopping

Ms Fala Haulangi, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and worker's rights

Mr Leonard Russell (Russ) Hoggard, Auckland, for services to athletics

Mrs Valmai Joyce Horlor, Christchurch, for services to the community

Mrs Anne Lorraine Howell, Auckland, for services to the community and education

Mr Neville Thomas Jack, Hamilton, for services to the community

Mr Sydney Tamou Kershaw, Pātea, for services to Māori performing arts and the community

Ms Joyce-Rewa (Joyce) Kolk, Tuatapere, for services to conservation

Mr Bak Fong (Peter) Lee, Oamaru, for services to horticulture and the community

Mr Dugald Ian Dunlop MacTavish, Moeraki, for services to conservation and the environment

Mrs Sagaa Malua, Auckland, for services to the Tuvaluan community

Mr Christopher Bailey (Chris) Marjoribanks, JP, Kawerau, for services to youth and the community

Ms Deborah Jane (Debs) Martin, Nelson, for services to conservation

Mr Alastair Gordon Mason, Warkworth, for services to philanthropy and the community

Mrs Tina Mataiti, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and health

Mr Roderick Andrew McLeay, Auckland, for services to music and education

Ms Julia Margaret Milne, Lower Hutt, for services to the community

Mrs Josephine Hinehou Mortensen, JP, Opotiki, for services to Māori and the arts

Mr Martyn John Norrie, Rotorua, for services to the community

Mr Gary Joseph O'Brien, Levin, for services to youth and the community

Ms Kathryn Jane Orbell, Hamilton, for services to music

Mrs Marjorie Elizabeth Orwin, Christchurch, for services to the community

Mrs Lynette (Lyn) Pellow, Auckland, for services to netball

Ms Lois Lee Perry, Auckland, for services to art and governance

Mrs Hilda Lorraine Mary Pipes, Auckland, for services to the community

Mrs Dawn Frances (Danni) Preston-Thomas, JP, Auckland, for services to counselling and victim support

Mr Lyndsay Neill (Neill) Price, QFSM, JP, Kaiapoi, for services to the community

Mr Lyndsay Arthur Rackley, Dunedin, for services to broadcasting

Mrs Evelyn Nukumai-te-Mangai Ratima, Hastings, for services to Māori and the community

Mr Philip Ivan Redmond, Christchurch, for services to the community

Mr Graeme William Reid, Christchurch, for services to mental health support

Ms Kathryn Lesley (Kate) Reid, Christchurch, for services to palliative care

Mr Michael George Rutherford, Oxford, for services to philanthropy and the community

Mr Ernest Patrick Sansom, Auckland, for services to the community and engineering

Mrs Ann-Marie Searle, Invercargill, for services to badminton and the community

Mr Mupopo Siaosi (Tiava'asu'e Levapolo Seupule Mupopo Siaosi Tiava'asu'e), JP, Auckland, for services to health and the Pacific community

Mr Martin Sloman, Paraparaumu, for services to mental health

Ms Christine Puarata Smith, Auckland, for services to Māori art

Mrs Edith Carolyn Smith, Ashburton, for services to conservation

Reverend Tui Fakafotu Sopoaga, Porirua, for services to the Tokelauan community

Mr Grant Bruce Stevenson, Ōtaki, for services to the arts

Mrs Rae Elizabeth Storey, Auckland, for services to folk dancing and the arts

Mr Bryan Edward Styles, Carterton, for services to the United Fire Brigades Association and the community

Mrs Margaret Joan Swinburn, Greymouth, for services to athletics

Mr Alan Charles Tapp, Milton, for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community

Miss Rose Mary Mailee Kuluimotu Tauetule, Auckland, for services to women and the Niuean community

Mrs Elizabeth Barbara Thomas, Oxford, for services to equestrian sports and the community

Ms Juanita Whitiaera (Whitiaira) Timutimu, Gisborne, for services to criminal justice programmes and the community

Mrs Martha Mahuri Tipene, Hawera, for services to Māori

Mr Kenneth Henry (Ken) Tobin, Hastings, for services to pipe bands

Mr Vaha Tuielu, Rotorua, for services to the Tokelauan community

Mrs Rachel Ada Underwood, Wellington, for services to the community

Mr Allan Leonardie Francis Va'a, Auckland, for services to youth and sport

Mrs Leutu Vaovasa, Porirua, for services to the Tokelauan community

Mrs Gaylene Marie Vivian, Palmerston North, for services to family support and health

Mr Nigel Edward Weeks, Nelson, for services to music

Mrs Ida Willamina White, Auckland, for services to Māori art

Mr David Findon Wight, Whitianga, for services to the community

Mrs Sonia Wilson, Rotorua, for services to victim support and the community

Mr Grant Albert Windsor, Christchurch, for services to broadcasting and sport

Mrs Susan Maureen (Sue) Winters, Rotorua, for services to education

Mrs Denise Mary Veronica Wood, New Plymouth, for services to the community

Mr Peter John (Pete) Woodward, Paraparaumu, for services to the Coastguard



Honorary Queen's Service Medal



Mr Perenise Tapu, Auckland, for services to education and the Samoan community



NZ Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)



Mr Daniel Lawrence (Danny) Broughton, MNZM, Upper Hutt, for services to the NZ Defence Force

Dr Peter Rodd Hurly, OStJ, for services to the NZ Defence Force and aviation medicine

Captain Richard Alan Walker, for services to the NZ Defence Force