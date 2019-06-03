2019 Queen's Honours list totals 183

The 183 honours recipients include four Dame and three Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern congratulated the group, "Every honours recipient has made a valuable contribution to their community and our country. Their commitment to excellence and service represents the best of New Zealand."
Joining the new DNZM and KNZM lists are Dame Areta Koopu DNZM, who has committed her life to the advancement of Māori, the Late Yvette Corlett DNZM, who was a trailblazer for NZ women in athletics, and Sir Graham Lowe, former NZ rugby league coach and administrator.
“Areta Koopu has committed her life to the advancement of Maori in both paid and voluntary capacities. She’s been a former President of the Maori Women’s Welfare League, a Human Rights Commissioner, a member of the Waitangi Tribunal, she sat on Te Kohanga Reo National Trust Board and was a member of the Aids Foundation board," says Ardern.
The New Zealand Order of Merit 2019
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Dr Susan Nicola (Sue) Bagshaw, CNZM, Christchurch, for services to youth health
The Late Mrs Yvette Winifred Corlett, CNZM, MBE, for services to athletics (Her Majesty's approval of this award took effect on 12 April 2019, before the date of death)
Mrs Areta Koopu, CBE, Auckland, for services to Māori and the community
Ms Frances Rosemary (Fran) Walsh, MNZM, Wellington, for services to film
Knights Companion (KNZM)
Mr Paul Hunter Adams, CNZM, Tauranga, for services to philanthropy and the community
Mr Roger Leighton Hall, CNZM, QSO, for services to theatre
Mr Graham Michael Lowe, ONZM, QSM, Silverdale, for services to youth and education
Companions (CNZM)
Dr Judith Estranna Aitken, QSO, Paekakariki, for services to local government, the community and education
Ms Roma Cherry Balzer, QSO, Hamilton, for services to family violence prevention
Mr Scott Ronald Dixon, MNZM, Indianapolis, for services to motorsport
Professor Charles Thomas (Charlie) Eason, Nelson, for services to science and wildlife conservation
Rev John Alexander Marsden, QSO, JP, Leigh, for services to Māori and the community
Mrs Elizabeth Jane (Jane) Prichard, QSO, Auckland, for services to women
Mr Ewan Francis Smith, Arorangi, for services to Cook Islands business and tourism
Associate Professor Susan Margaret St John, QSO, Auckland, for services to social policy
Mr Gary Vernon Taylor, QSO, Henderson, for services to the environment and resource management
Ms Yvonne Mignon Willering, ONZM, Auckland, for services to netball
Officers (ONZM)
Mr Arthur Robert Ashan Amputch, Auckland, for services to engineering
Ms Beryl Jean Anderson, Porirua, for services to women
Mrs Dorothea Ashbridge, Auckland, for services to ballet
Mr Kenneth Charles (Ken) Clearwater, Kaiapoi, for services to male survivors of sexual abuse
Mr Jeffrey Edward Connell, Nelson, for services to conservation
Dr Candy Louise Ramarihi Hera Cox, Rotorua, for services to health, particularly suicide prevention
Mr David John Gapes, Auckland, for services to broadcasting
Major General Peter Te Aroha Emile Kelly, MNZM (Rtd), Wellington, for services to the NZ Defence Force
Mr Michael (Mike) King, Auckland, for services to mental health awareness and suicide prevention
Mr Ivan Kwok, Wellington, for services to the State
Professor Charles Ninian McGhee, Auckland, for services to ophthalmology
Mr Gordon William McLauchlan, Auckland, for services to historical research
Dr Marie Claire (Claire), McLintock, Auckland, for services to haematology and obstetrics
Mr Rodney Bruce (Rod) Morris, Dunedin, for services to documentary filmmaking, natural history and conservation
Mr Cletus Maanu (Maanu) Paul, JP, Whakatāne, for services to Māori
Dr Christine Mary Roke, Auckland, for services to sexual and reproductive health
Dr Lynn Christine Sadler, Auckland, for services to maternal and perinatal health
Mr Donald Hewitt Thompson, Wanaka, for services to people with intellectual disabilities
Mr David Geoffrey Trubridge, Havelock North, for services to design
Mr Mafaufau Sita Tua (Faumuina To'aletai David Mafaufau Tua), MNZM, Auckland, for services to youth, boxing and the community
Members (MNZM)
Senior Sergeant Bruce Robert Adams, Wellington, for services to police and the community
Ms Claire Elizabeth Aitken, Dunedin, for services to rehabilitative programmes
Mrs Edith Amituanai, Auckland, for services to photography and the community
Ms Phylesha Brown-Acton, Auckland, for services to the Pacific and LGBTQI+ communities
Ms Ruth Busch, Auckland, for services to domestic violence prevention and the state
Mr Ian William Coard, Riverton, for services to the Coastguard
Mrs Margaret Gwenneth Cook, Invercargill, for services to the community
Dr Fiona May Cram, Auckland, for services to Māori health and education
Dr Robert John Mackay Crawford, Hanmer Springs, for services to mental health and addiction services
Mrs Patricia Jane (Pat) Dance, Featherston, for services to the New Zealand Kennel Club
Mr James Columba (Jim) Davis, Blenheim, for services to Māori art, the Catholic Church and the community
Mr Tane Craig Davis, Invercargill, for services to conservation
Mrs Rachael Kathleen Dean, Masterton, for services to governance and the community
Ms Allison Muriel Dobbie, Auckland, for services to library and information management and the arts
Mrs Jan Elizabeth Dowland, Wellington, for services to people with intellectual disabilities
Dr Hinemoa Elder, Waiheke, for services to psychiatry and Māori
Mr Tunumafono Avaula Colenso (Ava) Fa'amoe, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and health
Ms Marie Jane Fitzpatrick, Wellington, for services to the community
Ms Susan Leigh (Sue) Gardiner, Auckland, for services to the arts
Dr Briar Elizabeth Roycroft Gordon, Wellington, for services to the law and the state
Mr Laurence Roy Gordon, Kaitaia, for services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Sarah Hirini, Papamoa, for services to rugby
Mrs Faye Claire James, Palmerston North, for services to the NZ Cancer Society
Ms Stephanie Patricia Johnson, Auckland, for services to literature
Mrs Janet Joye Kelly, Motueka, for services to education
Mrs Yvonne Margaret Loader, Christchurch, for services to the sport of gliding
Mrs Allyson Sarah Lock, Masterton, for services to people with rare health disorders
Ms Robyn Jane Malcolm, Auckland, for services to television and theatre
Dr Jacqueline Diane Miller (Jackie Blue), Rotorua, for services to women and the state
Ms Rose Mary Hine Wairangi (Hinewairangi) Morgan, Hamilton, for services to victim support
Mr Jonathan William Mosen, Wellington, for services to the blind community
Ms Nicole Dione Murray, Wellington, for services to the community
Ms Shila Nair, Auckland, for services to ethnic communities and women
Mr Neville Ernest Phillips, Hawera, for services to youth
Mr Ewen Robert Pirie, Wyndham, for services to clay target shooting
Ms Pango Mary-Anne (Mereana) Pitman, Napier, for services to Māori and family violence prevention
Professor Devon Leigh Logan Polaschek, Hamilton, for services to criminal psychology
Ms Anjum Rahman, Hamilton, for services to ethnic communities and women
Mr John Spencer Russell, Porirua, for services to education
Ms Naomi Kathleen Shaw, Lower Hutt, for services to softball
Mr Evan Trevor Smith, Christchurch, for services to the community
Professor Karen Alison Smith, Wellington, for services to education and volunteering
Ms Celia Ann Stewart, Christchurch, for services to music education
Mrs Linda Dawn Surtees, Lower Hutt, for services to children and the State
Mrs Laine Leata Tipi (Toeolesulusulu Laine Leata Tipi), JP, Waitākere, for services to Pacific communities and education
Mrs Janice Ann Tofia, Dunedin, for services to education
Mrs Beverley Turner, Auckland, for services to women, particularly Pacific women
Mr Bryan Alexander Waddle, Porirua, for services as a sports broadcaster
Dr Benjamin Williams, Porirua, for services to theology and the community
Ms Nicola Jean Williams, Taupō, for services to arts governance
Dr Andrea Maxine Wilson, Paraparaumu, for services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Margaret Alison Wilson, Auckland, for services to women
Mrs Sally Ann Wilson, Warkworth, for services to midwifery
Ms Philippa Anne Evelyn Wright, Clive, for services to the wool industry and sustainability
Mrs Susan Jean (Sue) Wynyard, Warkworth, for services to midwifery
Queen's Service Order
Companions (QSO)
Ms Helene Elizabeth Quilter, Wellington, for services to the State
Mrs Patricia Anne (Pat) Seymour, OBE, Gisborne, for services to local government and the community
Queen's Service Medal (QSM)
Mr Gary Mathew Aitken, JP, Warkworth, for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community
Mr Roger Alexander, Napier, for services to conservation and the community
Mrs Pare Anderson, Auckland, for services to Māori language education
Mr Tiwana Riwai Aranui, Napier, for services to Māori and education
Mr Robert William Bartley, Whanganui, for services to the community
Mrs Joanna Margaret (Jo) Beetham, Masterton, for services to the community and the arts
Mrs Adrienne Elizabeth Begg, Darfield, for services to sport and the community
Mrs Maree Helen Bernasconi, Pukekohe, for services to netball
Mr Andrew Paul Bicknell, Wellington, for services to music
Mr Eric William Bodell, Ashhurst, for services to broadcasting
Ms Janferie Bryce-Chapman, JP, Auckland, for services to seniors
Mr Roy James Buckley, Waiuku, for services to the craft of woodturning
Mrs Christine Carol Bygrave, Mangawhai Heads, for services to the community
Mr Fraser Logan Cameron, Opotiki, for services to the community and theatre
Mrs Diane Marcelle (Di) Celliers, Auckland, for services to the community
Mrs Dorothy May (Dot) Charles, Murchison, for services to the community
Mrs Shirley Lorraine Christie, JP, Whanganui, for services to the community
Mr Garth William Cowley, Auckland, for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community
Mr Peter Antony Cox, Christchurch, for services to sport, particularly hockey
Mr Mervyn John Cranefield, Dunedin, for services to Scouting and the community
Mrs Carol Anne Dickson, Drury, for services to the community
Mrs Bronwyn Tracey (Bonnie) Dobson, Whakatāne, for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community
Mr Edward Colban (Eddie) Fawcett, Masterton, for services to the sport of woodchopping
Ms Fala Haulangi, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and worker's rights
Mr Leonard Russell (Russ) Hoggard, Auckland, for services to athletics
Mrs Valmai Joyce Horlor, Christchurch, for services to the community
Mrs Anne Lorraine Howell, Auckland, for services to the community and education
Mr Neville Thomas Jack, Hamilton, for services to the community
Mr Sydney Tamou Kershaw, Pātea, for services to Māori performing arts and the community
Ms Joyce-Rewa (Joyce) Kolk, Tuatapere, for services to conservation
Mr Bak Fong (Peter) Lee, Oamaru, for services to horticulture and the community
Mr Dugald Ian Dunlop MacTavish, Moeraki, for services to conservation and the environment
Mrs Sagaa Malua, Auckland, for services to the Tuvaluan community
Mr Christopher Bailey (Chris) Marjoribanks, JP, Kawerau, for services to youth and the community
Ms Deborah Jane (Debs) Martin, Nelson, for services to conservation
Mr Alastair Gordon Mason, Warkworth, for services to philanthropy and the community
Mrs Tina Mataiti, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and health
Mr Roderick Andrew McLeay, Auckland, for services to music and education
Ms Julia Margaret Milne, Lower Hutt, for services to the community
Mrs Josephine Hinehou Mortensen, JP, Opotiki, for services to Māori and the arts
Mr Martyn John Norrie, Rotorua, for services to the community
Mr Gary Joseph O'Brien, Levin, for services to youth and the community
Ms Kathryn Jane Orbell, Hamilton, for services to music
Mrs Marjorie Elizabeth Orwin, Christchurch, for services to the community
Mrs Lynette (Lyn) Pellow, Auckland, for services to netball
Ms Lois Lee Perry, Auckland, for services to art and governance
Mrs Hilda Lorraine Mary Pipes, Auckland, for services to the community
Mrs Dawn Frances (Danni) Preston-Thomas, JP, Auckland, for services to counselling and victim support
Mr Lyndsay Neill (Neill) Price, QFSM, JP, Kaiapoi, for services to the community
Mr Lyndsay Arthur Rackley, Dunedin, for services to broadcasting
Mrs Evelyn Nukumai-te-Mangai Ratima, Hastings, for services to Māori and the community
Mr Philip Ivan Redmond, Christchurch, for services to the community
Mr Graeme William Reid, Christchurch, for services to mental health support
Ms Kathryn Lesley (Kate) Reid, Christchurch, for services to palliative care
Mr Michael George Rutherford, Oxford, for services to philanthropy and the community
Mr Ernest Patrick Sansom, Auckland, for services to the community and engineering
Mrs Ann-Marie Searle, Invercargill, for services to badminton and the community
Mr Mupopo Siaosi (Tiava'asu'e Levapolo Seupule Mupopo Siaosi Tiava'asu'e), JP, Auckland, for services to health and the Pacific community
Mr Martin Sloman, Paraparaumu, for services to mental health
Ms Christine Puarata Smith, Auckland, for services to Māori art
Mrs Edith Carolyn Smith, Ashburton, for services to conservation
Reverend Tui Fakafotu Sopoaga, Porirua, for services to the Tokelauan community
Mr Grant Bruce Stevenson, Ōtaki, for services to the arts
Mrs Rae Elizabeth Storey, Auckland, for services to folk dancing and the arts
Mr Bryan Edward Styles, Carterton, for services to the United Fire Brigades Association and the community
Mrs Margaret Joan Swinburn, Greymouth, for services to athletics
Mr Alan Charles Tapp, Milton, for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community
Miss Rose Mary Mailee Kuluimotu Tauetule, Auckland, for services to women and the Niuean community
Mrs Elizabeth Barbara Thomas, Oxford, for services to equestrian sports and the community
Ms Juanita Whitiaera (Whitiaira) Timutimu, Gisborne, for services to criminal justice programmes and the community
Mrs Martha Mahuri Tipene, Hawera, for services to Māori
Mr Kenneth Henry (Ken) Tobin, Hastings, for services to pipe bands
Mr Vaha Tuielu, Rotorua, for services to the Tokelauan community
Mrs Rachel Ada Underwood, Wellington, for services to the community
Mr Allan Leonardie Francis Va'a, Auckland, for services to youth and sport
Mrs Leutu Vaovasa, Porirua, for services to the Tokelauan community
Mrs Gaylene Marie Vivian, Palmerston North, for services to family support and health
Mr Nigel Edward Weeks, Nelson, for services to music
Mrs Ida Willamina White, Auckland, for services to Māori art
Mr David Findon Wight, Whitianga, for services to the community
Mrs Sonia Wilson, Rotorua, for services to victim support and the community
Mr Grant Albert Windsor, Christchurch, for services to broadcasting and sport
Mrs Susan Maureen (Sue) Winters, Rotorua, for services to education
Mrs Denise Mary Veronica Wood, New Plymouth, for services to the community
Mr Peter John (Pete) Woodward, Paraparaumu, for services to the Coastguard
Honorary Queen's Service Medal
Mr Perenise Tapu, Auckland, for services to education and the Samoan community
NZ Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
Mr Daniel Lawrence (Danny) Broughton, MNZM, Upper Hutt, for services to the NZ Defence Force
Dr Peter Rodd Hurly, OStJ, for services to the NZ Defence Force and aviation medicine
Captain Richard Alan Walker, for services to the NZ Defence Force