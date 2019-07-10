34 years later - Remembering the Rainbow Warrior

On this day, 34 years ago, Greenpeace's vessel, the Rainbow Warrior, was deliberately bombed on the shores of Matauri Bay resulting in the sinking of the ship. The incident has been remembered as a monumental event in New Zealand history and also serves as a day to remember Greenpeace photographer, Fernando Pereira, who lost his life in the sinking.

In early 1985, the Rainbow Warrior was in the Pacific, campaigning against nuclear testing. Only two months prior, the ship was used to help evacuate some 300 Marshall Islanders from Rongelap Atoll, polluted by radioactivity from past American nuclear tests at the Pacific Proving Grounds.

The ship had then travelled to New Zealand to lead a flotilla of yachts protesting against French nuclear testing at the Mururoa Atoll in French Polynesia.

The French government infiltrated the Canada-based organisation and discovered their plans to illegally monitor the blasts the French were planning on executing.

The Rainbow Warrior was then sabotaged and sunk by two explosive devices attached to the hull by operatives of the French intelligence service (DGSE).

Rainbow Warrior sunk as a result of two underwater explosives planted under the direction of the French Govt. Source: Greenpeace

One of the twelve people on board, photographer Fernando Pereira, returned to the ship after the first explosion to attempt to retrieve his equipment and was killed when the ship was sunk by the second larger explosion.

Fernando Pereira aged 35 was working aboard the ship as a Green Peace Photographer - Source: Greenpeace

Since the sinking of the ship, there have been two Rainbow Warriors built in commemoration of the original and to continue its mission. The current Rainbow Warrior is still very active in its involvement in protests and environmental awareness events.

Last year the ship visited the Wellington Harbour as part of a tour to celebrate the ban on new offshore oil exploration and to promote clean energy opportunities.