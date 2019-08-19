50 years of tīti and pūha celebrated at Koroneihana

Te Awa Marahi Marae celebrate 50 years of tītī and pūha history at Koroneihana. It's a key part of family tradition when they attend the annual royal occasion at Turangawaewae Marae to feed its people and visitors from afar.

Ringawera Te Rewa Jewel Tomoana says, “Every year we will look to this time. It's like another 50 years where we have an opportunity to catch up with each other.”

The tīti tent has reached its 50 year milestone. They have an intergenerational commitment by Te Awa Marahi whānau who have dedicated their time and energy to Te Kiingitanga.

Hineaopounamu King says, “We were born the year after. So in 1970 and so seeing our rangatahi here as well and then the mokomokos as well. So it's a beautiful thing to see.”

This family tradition was encouraged by the late Te Puea Herangi, a member of Te Kiingitanga.

Koroneihana stalwart Miriama Turner says, “It doesn't feel any different to us. Koroneihana was always a special time for us and we came to the marae our kaupapa and its just grown differently over the years. I remember seeing buses lined up on King St...buses out the front. It's very different now.”

The chiller is packed with buckets of tītī, creating over a 1000 meals for the week-long event.

The family from Te Awa Marahi aim is to ensure their future generations continue to contribute to the Koroneihana celebrations.