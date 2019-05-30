$50m boost for Te Papa

One of the country’s largest museums has received a $50m budget increase over four years to maintain its buildings and showcase exhibitions.

Te Papa Tongarewa board chair Evan Williams says the investment recognises the important contribution the museum makes to the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

“As well as caring for our taonga, Te Papa plays a key role in creating new knowledge through research, and in telling the stories of New Zealand to over 1.5 million visitors to the museum and more than three million online visitors a year,” he says.

The museum has two specialised buildings on Wellington’s waterfront and has recently had a major renewal of its permanent exhibitions.

“This funding increase ensures Te Papa can maintain its asset base, and continue to renew the museum’s exhibitions,” says Williams.

This is the first time since the museum was established that the funding model for Te Papa has been revisited and the board is pleased with the outcome, says Williams.