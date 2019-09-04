821 measles cases in Auckland, 991 nationally

Officials have confirmed the number of measles cases in Auckland has increased from 812 to 821 today. Nationally, the number stands at 991.

Of the overall cases in Auckland, 567 of these are in Counties Manukau District Health Board area.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) say they have been working closely with the Ministry of Education and schools throughout this outbreak.

They have confirmed today that the service has recently provided advice to Auckland secondary schools whose students were exposed to measles at a school ball on August 31.

Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger says a student attended the St Peter’s College school ball before she was confirmed with measles.

Letters are being sent to parents via schools from the ARPHS to inform them that their children may have been exposed.

ARPHS recommends that anyone who attended the St Peter’s College school ball go into quarantine from Saturday 7 September until the end of Saturday 14 September, if they are not vaccinated or are not sure if they are vaccinated.

Dr Rainger says the service has been working with St Peter’s College and the school the student with measles attends to ensure parents and students have clear advice on the level of risk from exposure.

"We would encourage school students, as well as everyone aged up to 50 years, to check their immunity," he says.

If you are concerned about whether you or your family members may have the measles, please do not visit your GP or local emergency departments.

For advice from a registered nurse, please call the Health helpline 0800 611 116.