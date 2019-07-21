ABs squeak win over Argentina

By Te Ao - Māori News

The All Blacks survived their first test match of the world cup year with a 20-16 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires. In what was described as an intense and narrow win, the All Blacks managed to come out on top and avoid an upset.

More:

“It will be a very, very tough test match” – Sam Cane

