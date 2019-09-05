Action Plan for Healthy Waterways Announced

Environment minister, David Parker introduced the new "Action for Healthy Waterways" this morning in Parliament. The plan includes multiple action points that aim stop the degradation of waterways and water quality.

"Today we are announcing a number of steps, some apply quickly, because we've promised not to allow waterways to degrade further, and others will take until 2025 to roll out," says Parker.

This announcement immediately follows the locally organised, "Wai Māori Conference" held over the last two days in Whangārei, where local iwi/hapū members came together to discuss this topic at from a Māori perspective.

"We do have the answers in our own places, and their job is to hear our voice, and then to give effect to that by allocating the resources so that we can support us," says Nicola Douglas (Te Arawa, Ngāti Porou).

The new plan will implement the following action points

Manage land use by setting rules and conditions on resource consents.

manage water volumes through setting limits on water takes as a condition on resource contents.

Support land and water uses with information about good practice.

Manage stormwater and wastewater bu putting conditions on resource consents that local councils, operators, and providers must meet.

Monitor and enforce compliance with rules and consents.

Encourage and invest in prevention and restoration, eg. erosion, control through planting, wetlands restoration, and/or riparian planting.

Monitor ecosystem health and report to the community.

Green Party co-leader, Marama Davidson was pleased with the focus on the efforts the plan looks to make in sustaining the purity of water itself.

I'm really pleased to see that we are going to put innate value.... the inherent value of our water first, in our policy direction and in our policy directions, and our laws and regulations now," she says

Minister David Parker stated that the first steps of this new initiative is set to take effect in the first quarter of 2020.