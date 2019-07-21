All Black new boys praise whanau

The All Blacks have beaten the Pumas 20-16 in Buenos Aires this morning, and new caps Sevu Reece and Luke Jacobson had special words for their families at the end of the game.

Reece said thank you to his family back in Fiji, who he said were up at 6am to watch his debut on the right wing. The 22-year-old had a busy game, which pleased coach Steve Hansen.

Meanwhile Jacobson had a message for his mum and dad back home, after his solid effort off the bench in the second half.

He and the rest of the forwards had to put in a big defensive effort as the Pumas dominated possession after halftime. The game looked to be settled after Brodie Retallick’s stunning 50 metre intercept try just before the break, however the Pumas hit back with a try to outstanding fullback Emiliano Boffelli.

Ngani Laumape scored the game’s only other try, in the first half. Beauden Barrett kicked two penalties and two conversions in front of a crowd of 50,000 at Estadio Jose Emalfitani.

All Blacks 20 (N Laumape, B Retallick tries; B Barrett 2 pen, 2 con)

Pumas 16 (E Boffelli try; Boffelli pen N Sanchez 2 pen, con)

HT: 20-9 All Blacks