All Black side named - Barrett back at 10

The All Blacks team has been named to play Tonga on Saturday September 7th at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton this Saturday afternoon.

Steve Hansen has named his final test side before the World Cup, and the biggest omission is that of Richie Mo'unga. He's out with injury, so Beauden Barrett is back at 10 and the uncapped Josh Ioane set to make his test debut off the bench. TJ Perenara will start at halfback.

The team features several changes from the side which played the Wallabies in the second Bledisloe Cup match at Eden Park on August 17.

In the forwards, Codie Taylor starts at hooker, with Liam Coltman providing cover from the bench; Matt Todd starts at openside, with Luke Jacobson coming onto the bench for his second Test, while Scott Barrett comes in as lock cover on the bench.

Ryan Crotty returns from injury into the 12 jersey for his first Test appearance of the year, while in the outsides, Ben Smith comes in at fullback, with Jordie Barrett providing cover in the reserves.

Hansen said there was a real sense of excitement in the team.



"It's great to get the squad together and start preparing for what will be a great match against Tonga. We know the Rugby World Cup is just around the corner, but we are focusing on 'right here, right now'," he said.



"The players have brought real energy into our preparations here in Hamilton and the key will be to harness that excitement and put in a skillful and clinical performance on Saturday.

The 23 is as follows (with Test caps in brackets, * is uncapped):

1. Joe Moody (40)

2. Codie Taylor (44)

3. Nepo Laulala (19)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (24)

5. Samuel Whitelock (111)

6. Ardie Savea (38)

7. Matt Todd (20)

8. Kieran Read - captain (121)

9. TJ Perenara (58)

10. Beauden Barrett (77)

11. George Bridge (4)

12. Ryan Crotty (44)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (37)

14. Sevu Reece (2)

15. Ben Smith (79)

16. Liam Coltman (5)

17. Ofa Tuungafasi (29)

18. Angus Ta'avao (7)

19. Scott Barrett (30)

20. Luke Jacobson (1)

21. Aaron Smith (86)

22. Josh Ioane *

23. Jordie Barrett (11)