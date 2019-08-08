All Black team named for Bledisloe Cup opener

Optus Stadium, Perth

Steve Hansen has sprung a change at loose forward for the first match against the Wallabies this year. Ardie Savea gets his first run at blindside flanker, with captain Kieran Read keeping his place at number eight.

In changes from the 16-all draw with the Springboks, Dane Coles comes in at starting hooker, with Codie Taylor in the run-on reserves. Scott Barrett returns from injury at lock for the injured Brodie Retallick, while Sam Cane is at openside flanker and Matt Todd moving to the reserves. In other forward changes on the bench, Atu Moli comes in for Ofa Tuungafasi as prop cover, while Patrick Tuipulotu is lock cover.

The full team is (test caps in brackets):

1. Joe Moody (38)

2. Dane Coles (62)

3. Owen Franks (107)

4. Scott Barrett (29)

5. Samuel Whitelock (109)

6. Ardie Savea (36)

7. Sam Cane (61)

8. Kieran Read - captain (119)

9. Aaron Smith (84)

10. Richie Mo’unga (10)

11. Rieko Ioane (25)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (35)

13. Jack Goodhue (8)

14. Ben Smith (78)

15. Beauden Barrett (75)

Bench:

16. Codie Taylor (42)

17. Atu Moli (1)

18. Angus Ta’avao (5)

19. Patrick Tuipulotu (22)

20. Matt Todd (18)

21. TJ Perenara (56)

22. Ngani Laumape (11)

23. George Bridge (2)