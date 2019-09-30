All Black team named for Canada clash

Steve Hansen had named his side for the second match of the All Blacks' campaign.

"Whilst there's a huge amount of energy and excitement amongst the whole team about what lies ahead, this week there has been a real focus on ourselves and our own standards," Hansen said at the team hotel in Beppu.

"We've been working hard. We know we have to keep growing our game. We've always been demanding of ourselves when it comes to continued improvement, and that will never change. By doing so, it allows us to have the right attitude, intent and execution.

"When it comes to our preparation, it should never be about who we are playing, but how we are preparing individually and as a team, both mentally and physically. By doing this, it means you always respect your opponent and the jersey."



The starting front row for the Test against Canada is made up of props Atu Moli and Angus Ta'avao and hooker Liam Coltman, with support coming off the bench from Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala and hooker Codie Taylor. Patrick Tuipulotu and Scott Barrett are the starting locks with impact off the bench in the form of Samuel Whitelock. In the loose forwards, Shannon Frizell is at number six, Matt Todd is in the seven jersey and Kieran Read will again captain the side from number eight. Ardie Savea provides loose forward cover from the bench.

The side is:

1. Atu Moli

2. Liam Coltman

3. Angus Ta'avao

4. Patrick Tuipolotu

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Matt Todd

8. Kieran Read (c)

9. TJ Perenara

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Rieko Ioane

12. Sonny Bill Williams

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Jordie Barrett

15. Beauden Barrett

Bench:

16. Codie Taylor

17. Ofa Tuungafasi

18. Nepo Laulala

19. Samuel Whitelock

20. Ardie Savea

21. Brad Weber

22. Ryan Crotty

23. Ben Smith

MORE TO COME