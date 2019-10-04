All Black team named for Namibia game

Steve Hansen and Sam Cane at the team hotel last night

The All Blacks have predictably rung the changes for their next World Cup match against Namibia, with the notable inclusion being Jordie Barrett at first five and the return of Brodie Retallick from injury.

Lock Samuel Whitelock will captain the side for the sixth time in a Test.

Steve Hansen said: "Sam brings a wealth of leadership experience and is the logical choice to lead the team. It will be the first time he's done it in a Rugby World Cup, it's a great honour for him and something he'll be proud of."

Last night Hansen admitted that he knew essentially nothing about the Namibian side and the All Blacks were just focusing on themselves.

It will be the second World Cup in a row that the two teams have met. The last time was in London, where the All Blacks won 58-14.

The team is:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Samuel Whitelock (c)

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Sam Cane

8. Ardie Savea

9. Aaron Smith

10. Jordie Barrett

11. George Bridge

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Sevu Reece

15. Ben Smith

Bench:

16. Dane Coles

17. Ofa Tuungafasi

18. Angus Ta'avao

19. Patrick Tuipolotu

20. Matt Todd

21. Brad Weber

22. TJ Perenara

23. Rieko Ioane

