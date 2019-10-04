All Black team named for Namibia game

Steve Hansen and Sam Cane at the team hotel last night
The All Blacks have predictably rung the changes for their next World Cup match against Namibia, with the notable inclusion being Jordie Barrett at first five and the return of Brodie Retallick from injury.
Lock Samuel Whitelock will captain the side for the sixth time in a Test.
Steve Hansen said: "Sam brings a wealth of leadership experience and is the logical choice to lead the team. It will be the first time he's done it in a Rugby World Cup, it's a great honour for him and something he'll be proud of."
Last night Hansen admitted that he knew essentially nothing about the Namibian side and the All Blacks were just focusing on themselves.
It will be the second World Cup in a row that the two teams have met. The last time was in London, where the All Blacks won 58-14.
The team is:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Samuel Whitelock (c)
6. Shannon Frizell
7. Sam Cane
8. Ardie Savea
9. Aaron Smith
10. Jordie Barrett
11. George Bridge
12. Anton Lienert-Brown
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Sevu Reece
15. Ben Smith
Bench:
16. Dane Coles
17. Ofa Tuungafasi
18. Angus Ta'avao
19. Patrick Tuipolotu
20. Matt Todd
21. Brad Weber
22. TJ Perenara
23. Rieko Ioane
MORE TO COME