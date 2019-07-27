All Blacks and Springboks draw in Wellington

The Springboks have pulled off a remarkable last-minute comeback to draw 16-all with the All Blacks at Westpac Stadium. The game looked set to be an untidy win for the home side at Westpac Stadium, but a try to replacement halfback Herschell Jantjies gave first five Handre Pollard a chance to level the scores after the full time hooter.

Pollard’s kick went straight down the middle, leading to a result that probably was a fair reflection of an often sub-standard test match.

The Springboks certainly were the better side in the first half, and shot out to a 6-0 through Pollard’s boot after only 10 minutes. However, they couldn’t find a way through the All Black defence for a try.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks struggled to get any rhythm going. Passes were uncharacteristically dropped and discipline was poor, with the likelihood of consecutive scoreless halves a real possibility. However, just five minutes from halftime, Sonny Bill Williams freed up some space for Beauden Barrett to wrap around and speed down the wing. He found Jack Goodhue on his inside, and the Northland centre ran the last 20 metres untouched to score the opening try. Barrett’s conversion gave the All Blacks a very undeserved 7-6 lead at the break.

The second half started a lot better for the All Blacks, with some cohesion showing in their attack. But the Springbok defence wouldn’t crack, so further penalties to Richie Mo’unga meant the All Black lead crept out to a converted try.

It seemed as though the All Blacks had done enough to win, but a bad handling error and subsequent penalty saw the Boks able to march into the opposing half. Cheslin Kolbe got a break down the right wing, chipped ahead and Jantjies was on hand to finish off.

After the whistle, All Black captain Kieran Read said the result was a ‘mixed feeling’, however hooker Dane Coles was typically far more blunt.

“We’re All Blacks, we’ve got to be better” he told media.

“We’ve got a big job coming up” he added, in reference to September’s World Cup.

All Blacks 16 (J Goodhue try; B Barrett pen, con, R Mo'unga 2 pen)

Springboks 16 (H Jantjies try; H Pollard 3 pen, con)

HT: 7-6 All Blacks