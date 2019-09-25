All Blacks arrive in Rotorua’s twin city

All Black coach Steve Hansen

The All Blacks’ World Cup campaign moved south to the island of Kyushu today, in preparation for their next match against Canada.

For some, there would’ve been a familiar smell filling up the nostrils as Beppu is famous for its geothermal activity. It is the sister city of Rotorua, an agreement that was formalised in 1987. Beppu is known as a spa resort and tourist hot spot, with many flocking to the region to enjoy the ‘Onsen’ - natural Japanese hot pools known for their therapeutic properties.

However, All Black coach Steve Hansen made it clear that any spa fun would have to be done on the players’ own time. He had little to say about the region in a press conference tonight, choosing to focus on the upcoming match and suggesting that winger Rieko Ioane will be in the frame for selection.

“He’ll get an opportunity in the next couple of games and we’ll see how he goes” Hansen said at the team hotel.

Ioane has had a frustrating year, firstly as part of a Blues team that once again struggled to make an impression in Super Rugby. Then he saw his wing spots taken by both George Bridge and Sevu Reece, with the rookie duo having outstanding games on the weekend in the All Blacks’ 23-13 win over the Springboks.

“No doubt we had the biggest game” Hansen said.

“Obviously we’re very happy with the outcome.”

The team has a relatively long break between games now, with the match against Canada not till next Wednesday.