All Blacks entertain fans in the capital

The All Blacks turned out in force to greet a large amount of fans in Wellington this morning. The team cooked a sausage sizzle, posed for photos and enjoyed a set from Six60 at Queens Wharf, delighting schoolchildren and parents alike.

Hooker Codie Taylor said that they loved getting out among the fans, and was excited about playing in front of a packed Westpac Stadium tomorrow night against the Springboks.

“It’s good to see so many Wellingtonians out enjoying the sun” he said.

Meanwhile, flanker Dalton Papalii admitted he was a bit nervous about coming off the bench to face the powerful South Africans.

“I think nerves come with any game in the Abs. It’s a good thing, it brings out the best in players. It should be an awesome occasion.”

“They’re all big, fast ball carriers. They’re strong around the breakdown. You can’t play 80 percent or 90 percent.”

The team will have revenge on their minds after last year’s thrilling 36-34 loss to the Springboks at the same venue. The last three tests between the two sides have been classics, with the All Blacks winning 25-24 in Cape Town in 2017, and then 32-30 last year in Pretoria.