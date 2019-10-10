All Blacks game to be canned?

Rieko Ioane - Photo by World Rugby - Handout/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The All Blacks' next World Cup game against Italy is under serious threat of not going ahead, due to a typhoon that is due to hit Japan on Saturday.

World Rugby are due to make a statement at 4pm NZT, in which they are expected to announce that Saturday's fixtures on Japan's eastern seaboard will be called off. That means the highly anticipated England v France game is no more, as well as the All Blacks' fixture.

While a huge call, the decision to cancel the two games would not mess up the draw too badly. The All Blacks, England and France would all still make the quarterfinals. South Africa will be the other team to qualify from Pool B.

However, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Scotland's decider against Japan is expected to go ahead in Yokohama 24 hours later.

Japan will qualify top of the group should they win with Ireland in second place if they defeat the Samoans.

According to the Japan Times, Typhoon Hagibis, which tracked near the Ogasawara islands through Wednesday: "is forecast to continue moving toward Honshu [Japan's largest and most populated island], weakening only slightly before a possible landfall on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

More precise forecasts for its path are still difficult, and a turn to the west toward central Japan or the east toward the sea remain among the possibilities.

However, its large size means that areas not facing a direct hit could still be significantly impacted. Speaking during a news conference Wednesday, a Meteorological Agency official urged caution against heavy rain, strong winds, high waves and storm surge."