All Blacks head into first big World Cup test

All Black coach Steve Hansen

In anticipation of what will be perhaps a defining moment of their season, the All Black coach faced the media today in Tokyo. The much-talked-about weather took a turn for the worse today, with rain falling steadily in the Japanese capital, however Steve Hansen was unconcerned.

The weekend was awash with intrigue, with news reported yesterday that Sonny Bill Williams was set to return back to New Zealand with an injury. However, that has been dismissed, with the star midfielder set to stay on.

Hansen also outlined that little could be read into the team’s last meeting in Wellington, other than that South Africa are a quality side.

The Springboks themselves, meanwhile, have had to deal with a few slightly larger off-field issues of their own. The Springboks arrived in Japan last week, but did so under the cloud of one of their standout players from last season recently failing a drugs test. Winger Aphiwe Dyantyi scored twice in the Boks’ thrilling 36-34 win over the All Blacks last year in Wellington, however his ban means he won’t be on the field during the World Cup.

Also, veteran lock Eben Etzebeth was at the centre of an alleged racial abuse and assault allegation last month.

The 27-year-old was accused of being involved in a fight at a bar in the coastal town of Landebaan in the Western Cape, with an incident taking place in the early hours of 25 August.

Etzebeth was also accused of racially abusing a man in a separate incident on the same night while out with friends and family. The 79-test player has denied the allegations and was allowed to travel with the squad to Tokyo.