All Blacks joke around about Barrett allegiance

The All Blacks were in a light-hearted mood ahead of Sunday morning’s opening test of the year against Argentina in Buenos Aires. Patrick Tuipolotu and Ardie Savea fronted media today at the team hotel, and the rival Super Rugby players were amused at a question by a about the signing of Beauden Barrett to the Blues next year.

“It’s in house mate” was Tuiplotu’s response to a question as to whether Barrett was considered to be a Hurricane or a Blue.

“Still a bit hurt, eh” was Savea’s response, clearly in jest at the star first five’s decision to move north for whanau reasons.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Hansen stressed that the team was ‘as ready as they possibly can be’.

“The proof of any pudding is in the eating of it. So hopefully we take a big mouthful and it’ll taste good” he said.

The All Blacks will be looking to defend an unbeaten streak against Los Pumas this Sunday, which extends back to 1976. The two sides drew 21-all in a dramatic match in 1985, but that is the closest Los Pumas have come to toppling the All Blacks.

The match at Estadio Jose Amalfitani is sold out, with 50,000 expected in to cheer on the home side.

