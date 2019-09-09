All Blacks leave for RWC

The All Blacks have departed for this year's Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan in ten days time.

The entire 31-man squad assembled at the Auckland International Airport at 6.30am this morning to board a plane to Japan before their opening match against the Springboks on September 21.

It was announced today as well that former All Black Mark Robinson has been appointed the new Chief Executive of New Zealand Rugby.

Robinson officially takes over the role in 2020, taking over from outgoing CE Steve Tew, who announced in June, that he was standing down.