All Blacks name team for knockout match against Ireland

Steve Hansen has named the 23-man All Black squad for Saturday night’s crunch quarter final against Ireland.

As expected, it is almost the same team that took the park in the first match against the Springboks, with the one notable inclusion being Brodie Retallick. The Chiefs lock has now fully recovered from his shoulder injury and played 30 minutes against Canada a fortnight ago in Oita. Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue will pair up in the midfield, with Sonny Bill Williams on the bench. Jordie Barrett has forced his way into the squad, most likely due to his long range goal kicking ability.

Richie Mo’unga once again takes the number 10 jersey and will pair up in his playmaking duties with Beauden Barrett. Kieran Read will captain the side in his 125th test match.

So far the All Blacks are unbeaten in their three games so far, however the last game against Italy was called off due to Typhoon Hagibis hitting Japan over the last weekend.

The All Black side to face Ireland on Saturday night at Tokyo Stadium is:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Samuel Whitelock

6. Ardie Savea

7. Sam Cane

8. Kieran Read (c)

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Sevu Reece

15. Beauden Barrett

Bench:

16. Dane Coles

17. Ofa Tuungafasi

18. Angus Ta'avao

19. Scott Barrett

20. Matt Todd

21. TJ Perenara

22. Sonny Bill Williams

23. Jordie Barrett

