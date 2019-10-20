All Blacks not phased by Irish crowd noise

All Black captain Kieran Read, Joe Moody, Scott Barrett, Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga

The All Blacks were in a good mood post match at Tokyo Stadium last night, and with good reason too. They’d just defeated Ireland by the handsome score of 46-14 in their World Cup quarter final and had to overcome a deafening reception from a large Irish supporter base that had traveled for the game.

From inside the stadium, it was impossible to hear the haka over the loudspeakers because of the noise of the Irish crowd. The vocal contingent responded with a rendition of the traditional sports anthem The Fields Of Athenry, but the players said that it didn’t put them off.

“I was just trying to listen the Kaea and make sure I don’t muck it up” said halfback Aaron Smith, who scored the first two tries of the game.

“It’s all good. Fans will show their love for it and we’re very lucky we get to do it before a game. The Irish respected it, fronted it and it was a real special moment.”

Prop Joe Moody said that the noise wasn’t a factor.

“To be honest I didn’t really notice the crowd too much until after I’d come off. It was pretty evident that they were very much in support of the Irish. It was good that we made them quiet there for a little bit” he said.

The win now means the All Blacks will face another big reception next weekend in Yokohama, where they’ll take on England. The English beat a lacklustre Wallabies team 40-16 last night in Oita, and have been building nicely throughout the tournament.

First five Richie Mo’unga said that it’s ‘definitely going to be a tough test match’.

“All we can take from this is our intent and ability to apply pressure…it’s something we’re excited about.”

The remaining two quarter finals are today, with France and Wales playing in Oita, while hosts Japan take on the Springboks back at Tokyo Stadium.