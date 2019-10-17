All Blacks prepare to face Ireland in quarter finals

The All Blacks side to face Ireland in the quarter finals of the Rugby World Cup has been announced. So let's take a look at the team.

Codie Taylor from Muaūpoko and Ngāti Raukawa as well as Joe Moody from Ngāi Tahu are in the Front Row.

As well as the regular starting Loose Forward unit, that includes Captain Kieran Read.

Aaron Smith from Ngāti Kahungunu again finds himself at Halfback.

What comes as perhaps the most surprising pick of them all,

Anton Lienert-Brown was picked at Second Five-Eight

The other midfielder as well as the outside back unit mirrors the side that took on South Africa at the start of the tournament.

The Māori players on the bench are Dane Coles from Ngāti Porou, and TJ Perenara from Ngāti Rangitihi.

Our Te Ao Māori news team has touched down in Japan and will bring our audience updates and unique stories you won't find anywhere else.

We crossed to our Senior Reporter Kereama Wright for the latest.