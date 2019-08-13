All Blacks prepare for 'redemption' match

The All Blacks begin preparation for their Bledisloe Cup deciding match this Saturday against an on-form Australian side. The defending world champions are looking to make the necessary changes in order to defend the title they have held since 2003.

The Wallabies' 47-26 performance heralds the most points any team has ever scored against the All-Blacks in franchise history.

A red card to Scott Barrett late in the first half was a massive contributor to the onslaught of Wallabies tries in the second, but coach Steve Hansen says there's a lot more that contributed to the loss.

“The red card didn’t help us, but we didn't help ourselves either, our discipline was poor early in that first half ... missed 20 tackles out of 90 …. but at that same time I'm proud of how hard they hung in."

In their last five test matches the All Blacks have lost to Ireland, scraped a win over Argentina, drew to South Africa and lost to the Wallabies.

The string of below average performances has stripped them of their number one world ranking - but only for a total of 27 hours due to Wales losing against England on Monday.

The deciding match is set for kick off this Saturday 17th, 7:35pm