All Blacks squad named

Ian Foster, Steve Hansen and Grant Fox at the All Black team naming

The first All Blacks squad of the year has been named, with the biggest talking point the inclusion of Chiefs halfback Brad Weber, and potential debuts for Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Josh Ioane and Luke Jacobson. The All Black coaching staff of Steve Hansen and Ian Foster, along with selector Grant Fox, made the announcement at the Ponsonby rugby club in Auckland tonight.

The squad, which will play Rugby Championship tests against Argentina on July 21, South Africa on July 27 and two Bledisloe Cup tests on August 10 and 17, is as follows:

Forwards:



Hookers



Asafo Aumua (22, Hurricanes / Wellington, uncapped)

Dane Coles (32, Hurricanes / Wellington, 60)

Liam Coltman (29, Highlanders / Otago, 4)

Codie Taylor (28, Crusaders / Canterbury, 41)



Props



Owen Franks (31, Crusaders / Canterbury, 106)

Nepo Laulala (27, Chiefs / Counties Manukau, 17)

Joe Moody (30, Crusaders /Canterbury, 37)

Atu Moli (24, Chiefs / Tasman, uncapped)

Angus Ta’avao (29, Chiefs / Taranaki, 3)

Karl Tu’inukuafe (26, Blues / North Harbour, 13)

Ofa Tuungafasi (27, Blues / Auckland, 26)



Locks



Brodie Retallick (28, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay, 75)

Patrick Tuipulotu (26, Blues / Auckland, 21)

Samuel Whitelock (30, Crusaders / Canterbury, 108)



Utility Forward



Jackson Hemopo (25, Highlanders / Manawatu,3)



Loose Forwards



Sam Cane (27, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 60)

Vaea Fifita (27, Hurricanes / Wellington, 9)

Shannon Frizell (25, Highlanders / Tasman, 4)

Luke Jacobson (22, Chiefs / Waikato, new cap)

Dalton Papalii (21, Blues / Auckland, 2)

Kieran Read (33, Crusaders / Counties Manukau, 118) — Captain

Ardie Savea (25, Hurricanes / Wellington, 35)

Matt Todd (31, Crusaders / Canterbury, 17)



Backs:



Halfbacks



TJ Perenara (27, Hurricanes / Wellington, 55)

Aaron Smith (30, Highlanders / Manawatu, 82)

Brad Weber (28, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay, 1)



First five–eighths



Beauden Barrett (28, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 73)

Josh Ioane (23, Highlanders / Otago, new cap)

Richie Mo’unga (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 9)



Midfielders



Jack Goodhue (24, Crusaders / Northland, 7)

Ngani Laumape (26, Hurricanes / Manawatu, 10)

Anton Lienert-Brown (24, Chiefs / Waikato, 33)

Sonny Bill Williams (33, Blues / Counties Manukau, 51)



Utility Backs



Braydon Ennor (21, Crusaders / Canterbury, new cap)

Jordie Barrett (22, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 9)



Outside backs



George Bridge (24, Crusaders / Canterbury, 1)

Rieko Ioane (22, Blues / Auckland, 24)

Sevu Reece (22, Crusaders / Waikato, new cap)

Ben Smith (33, Highlanders /Otago, 76)



Hansen said: “On behalf of the selectors, we want to congratulate the four new All Blacks named today – Luke, Josh, Braydon and Sevu. They’ve all performed to very high levels this year and played some outstanding rugby. It’s a special time being named in the All Blacks for the first time and they and their families can be proud of what they’ve achieved. We also congratulate the returning All Blacks and commiserate with those players who haven’t been named. As always, history has shown us opportunities will arise.



“It’s really exciting bringing the team together and we’re all looking forward to starting the work towards this year’s goals. We’re going to try and do something that’s never been done before and that’s to win three Rugby World Cups in a row. However, that’s not a given. We’re going to have to be hungry for success and we’re going to have to work incredibly hard and smart to achieve this,” he said.