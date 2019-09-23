Amnesty International Awards NZ Youth Climate Change Groups

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL has awarded three New Zealand climate youth groups with its Ambassador of Conscience award, its highest recognition for human rights work, previously given to the likes of Nelson Mandela, Ai Weiwei and Malala Yousafzai.

Fridays for Future leaders around the world received the 2019 award on behalf of the movement (that has mobilised more than one million young people) with the first being given to Greta Thunberg in Washington DC on the 16th of September 2019.

Climate and Human Rights organisations gathered at the Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand offices in Auckland to celebrate the local expression of the award being given to youth climate leaders in our region, many of whom are fighting at the forefront of climate change.

New Zealand recipients include representatives from 350 Pacific Climate Warriors, Te Ara Whatu and School Strike 4 Climate for their work on the Fridays for Future movement and their ongoing efforts to 'conscientise' and 'mobilise' the nation with regards to climate change solutions. The award recognises people who have shown unique leadership and courage in standing up for human rights – people who have acted on their conscience and used their talents to inspire and motivate others.

On the 27th of September many climate youth groups around Aotearoa will be taking to the streets to continue their work raising consciousness about the impacts of climate change, with a view to gain more momentum and support for the movement.