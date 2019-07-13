Andrews-Nahu adds another Gold to her collection

It is day six of the Pacific Games and New Zealand are now sitting at number seven on the medals table with a total of thirteen medals.

Eighteen-year-old Kanah Andrews-Nahu (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Samoa) managed to secure the country's first gold medal in three weightlifting disciplines.

The teenager is no stranger to winning big, however, she says every win is as good as the last

"It does mean a lot I did get New Zealand's first gold at the junior worlds earlier on in the year, and for me to have got New Zealand's first gold at the Pacific Games as well means just as much as that did."

Despite coming out with the win in her section, she did come across some obstacles.

"I was getting cramp in my toes of all places so it was making it hard to clean and jerk, but I just tried to focus as much as possible and stay tight."

Andrews-Nahu says the mental game plays a big part in this sport, especially when you're not meeting your own expectations.

"On days like these it is kind of hard because you know you're not hitting exactly what you want to so you're kind of getting in your head 'not one of these days', but you know we pulled through and I got a good result."

Her coach has been a backbone for her throughout her three-year career and Andrews-Nahu says she wouldn't be where she is without him.

"If he didn't tell me what to do then I wouldn't do it at all, but just commitment and going to training even when I don't want to and training hard."

She now has her sights set on senior worlds following her success at the Pacific Games.

"I was hoping not to make weight for that and be in 81, but because of my performance here I guess I'm going to have to cut weight again."

However, for now, she plans on enjoying the rest of her time in Samoa while being less stringent with her diet

