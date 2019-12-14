Another good start for Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens in Cape Town

Alena Saili runs away for a try against South Africa (Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby)

For the first time ever, the Black Ferns Sevens have found themselves playing back to back World Series events. Last weekend they were in Dubai, where they triumphed for a second consecutive year, now they are in Cape Town for the inaugural women’s leg of the South African event.

All the action from day one of the women's #CapeTown7s, where six pool matches took place.#DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/aYJwi3qWKj — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 13, 2019

In Pool A alongside Fiji and Russia, the Black Ferns’ only match was against the host nation in front of a big crowd at Cape Town Stadium.

The team had two players celebrating birthdays, veteran Ruby Tui and try scoring machine Alena Saili, the latter having her 21st. Saili celebrated with two first-half tries on the way to a 40-0 win, with debutant Mahina Paul – a gold medallist at the Youth Olympic Games in 2018 – scoring the last one herself.

The Black Ferns face Russia and Fiji to complete their pool games overnight NZT.

However, while it’s a new experience for the women, the All Blacks Sevens have been on South African soil many times before. In fact, it is their happiest hunting ground with 10 wins since the World Series began back in 1999.

All the action from men's day one of the second round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town #DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/6c0uilquWT — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 13, 2019

They ensured that Sam Dickson's first match in his 50th series tournament ended in victory with a 43-7 defeat of Wales. From the moment Andrew Knewstubb sold the Welsh a dummy for the opening try, there was little doubt that the All Blacks Sevens would come out on top with Akuila Rokolisoa scoring two of their six other tries.

Their other two pool games tonight are against Canada and a dangerous Argentina side, as they look to bounce back from their loss in last weekend’s Dubai final to South Africa.