Aotearoa secures silver and bronze in rock-lifting

Three Aotearoa competitors stood on the podium again at Heiva Tu’aro Maohi i Tahiti for rock-lifting.

Hana Tapiata (Te Arawa, Ngāti Porou) placed second in the Women’s 60kg lift division, with teammate Davina Playle (Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Hē, Ngāti Awa) taking third.

“Even though I wanted to lift faster, I am pleased with my efforts,” says Tapiata.

Last year’s champion in the 104kg category, Tipene Te Moni (Te Arawa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) placed third by only a few seconds to new champion Tefatanui Metua (Marokau Tuamotu) and Lenoir Tainui (Rurutu Island) who finished second.

Te Moni says rock-lifting was a traditional sport of our ancestors.

“The problem is we haven’t been returning to our roots among our Pacific relatives to keep this alive at home.”

Eighteen-year-old Marino Playle, son of Davina, competed in the Junior Men’s 80kg division and Georgia Brouwer (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou ki Harataunga) took part in the Women’s 50kg division.

Tomorrow is the final day, with Team Aotearoa competing in the wrestling competition, with the popular coconut tree climbing event rounding out the day's activities.