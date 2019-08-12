Aotearoa teams place at World Hip Hop champs

After months of training for our New Zealand teams who qualified and performed their hearts out at the 2019 World Hip Hop Dance Championships, three teams are returning home with medals.

Newcomers, Lil Saints, from Saints Dance Academy have won bronze in the Junior division.

While two Kiwi teams dominated the Varsity division, with Masque Dance Crew placing third and the Swagganauts taking out the gold.

Aotearoa teams have always held a strong presence at the annual dance champs held in LA, this year was no different.