Ardie Savea clears the fog on goggles

Matt Todd and Ardie Savea

What was supposed to be a breakthrough to protect Ardie Savea's eyesight has turned into a bit of a work in progress.

The bullocking flanker’s move to wear googles only lasted a matter of minutes last week against Canada, then Savea discarded them entirely for the match against Namibia on Sunday evening.

However, Savea said he is committed to keep trying them, but the conditions in Japan right now are causing them to fog up.

"Like anything you try that's new, it takes a bit of time," he told media at the team hotel in Maihama today.

"It is probably the worst time to try them because of the conditions here. "I am just trying to get used to them. But I will continue on, giving them a crack and trying to find ways that I can wear them."

It’s unlikely to get any less humid for the All Blacks, so it might be until Super Rugby next year that we see the goggles reappear on the popular Savea’s face.

"We will just keep trying them. If they are not working on game day I will park it up. If they are, sweet."

Meanwhile, weather of a different kind may well play a big part in the fate of the All Blacks’ potential quarter final opponents this weekend. Typhoon Hagibis is set to hit the Kyushu region of western Japan by the weekend. Ireland is due to play Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday, a major city in the Kyushu region.

If the game is called off due to the typhoon, tournament rules will class the result as a 0-0 draw. Were that to happen, Japan would be guaranteed a place in the top two of Pool A, and a berth in the knockout stage. However, if Scotland wins their next two matches with bonus points and the the Ireland game is called off, the Scots will advance and likely play the All Blacks in one quarter final.

The All Blacks’ final pool game is against Italy in Toyota City on Saturday night.