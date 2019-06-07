Ardijah celebrates 40th year with new single

One of the country’s legendary Polynesian music sensations, Ardijah, has released their cover of Paul McCartney’s ‘Every Night’ to commemorate and celebrate their fourth decade in the music scene.

The release is a celebration of whānau. kotahitanga and aroha. It's a reminder to their fans that they are still creating music, touring the country as well as working on a new album.

The band is well-known for many Kiwi favorites such as ‘Time Makes a Wine’, ‘Silly Love Songs’ and many more.

'Every Night' was written by Paul McCartney in 1970 and the song has been covered by Phoebe Snow in 1978, among other artists.

Ardijah is wanting to expand their reach to attract a newer youth audience in which will be shown in the artwork for the track as they have gone for a different look to what they would normally do.

The band is currently half-way through their ‘Every Night’ national tour and hope to take it to the Pacific Islands.

The single is now available on Spotify and iTunes.