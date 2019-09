Principals and tumuaki in the schools and wharekura nationwide, who come under NZEI Te Riu Roa and PPTA Te Wehengarua, have voted to ratify a settlement to their collective agreement.

This follows recent teacher strikes across Aotearoa.

A significant part of this settlement will see area school principals access a new category of sabbatical leave, 'Te Rau Titoki', to enable them time to focus on their community responsibilities.