Army of Māori nurses needed to combat oppressive health system

Indigenous representatives across the country will come together in Auckland to “Raise an Army of Māori Nurses” to help combat - what many Māori health workers and organisations believe is - institutionalised racism in the health system.

The Indigenous Nurses Aotearoa Conference will be led by Māori for Māori over the next two days focusing on empowering and bolstering the workforce.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says, “The system, in general, has beaten down our confidence so we want the conference to be about ‘fire in the belly’ and being proud to be Māori, advocating for the health of the people and the communities who most need it.

“The theme of the conference is Raising and Army of Māori Nurses, which harks back to words spoken by Māori politician Apirana Ngata early in the 20th Century who called for such an army.”

While Māori remain overrepresented in poor health statistics, Māori nurses currently only make up 7% of the total workforce in the country.

“Back in the 1900s, with the onslaught of epidemics killing Māori they raised an army of Māori nurses to go out there and work in the community. We need to be doing that again now because our people are dying at the same rates from non-communicable diseases such as heart disease,” says Nuku.

A key point of discussion at the hui will be Wai 2575 inquiry and the Waitangi Tribunal’s recommendations calling for a complete redesign of New Zealand’s primary health system to better meet the needs of Māori.

“A particular issue for us is the 25 per cent pay disparity for burses working in Māori organisations compared to those working in district health boards.”

A report released by the Ministry of Health last month highlighted extreme concern among Māori and a perceived lack of District Health Board accountability. It also highlighted a lack of sufficient focus on health equity and funding to achieve health equity for Māori.

The report highlighted the Ministry would focus on collaboration and co-ordinated action moving forward.

Ms Nuku believes the time for a call to action is now. Members of the group visited Ihumātao upon arriving in Auckland ahead of their national conference to show solidarity and support nurses who have been on-site at Ihumātao assisting whānau.