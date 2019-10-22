Aspiring Māori neurosurgeon closer to his dream

Whiti Hoori (Ngāpuhi) is a step closer to pursuing his dream of becoming a neurosurgeon after winning the University of Auckland’s Top Achievers Award.

The 17-year-old has always been fascinated with how the body functions and is relieved all his hard work has paid off.

However, it hasn’t been an easy ride for Hoori as he is based in the small rural establishment of Waikare in the Far North and commutes to Whangārei every day to get the education that is required.

He currently attends Pompallier College in Whangārei as he wanted a Catholic education and there was no other option for him in Northland.

The $20,000 scholarship will help ease the cost of expenses while living in Auckland.

Hoori’s mother, Vicky Lawson, says this is something out of the ordinary and also proves that children from small rural communities can achieve anything.

Hoori will begin his Bachelor of Health Science next February.

University of Auckland Top Achiever Awards also went to other students in Kaitaia, Kerikeri and Whangārei.