ATM ripped from building in Murupara burglary

Photo source: News Whakatane, Facebook

An investigation is underway after an ATM machine was stolen overnight in Murupara, Bay of Plenty.

Police say a front end loader was stolen on Monday morning and used to rip out the machine from a building on Pine Drive.

The offenders then fled the scene, towing the ATM on a trailer.

“The ATM machine and trailer were located abandoned shortly before 4am in the Kaingaroa Forrest," police say.

"The trailer was significantly damaged and the ATM machine appeared to still be secure.”

Glass and other materials filled the footpath outside the building following the burglary.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police say inquiries are ongoing.