Aussies set Black Caps imposing total for victory

Neil Wagner (image: Getty)

Day four of the Boxing Day cricket test has seen the Black Caps getting put into bat for a second time, after the Australians used only the first 40 minutes to add to their overnight total. Tim Paine declared their innings at 168/5, an overall lead of 487.

That leaves a mammoth task ahead for the Black Caps to even just avoid defeat. There are now almost two days to bat on a Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch that saw them rolled for 148 yesterday, and if they can somehow chase down the runs needed it will be a test cricket record.

That seems unlikely now, especially since they’ll be doing it with one less wicket due to Trent Boult being ruled out of the entire series. The Black Caps pace bowler fractured his hand yesterday and will not bat.

The wicket of Tom Latham was a particularly sweet one for the Aussies in front of the raucous Kiwis contingent at the 'G! #AUSvNZ | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/JqVHvmvffG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2019

The third day saw a steady stream of New Zealand wickets fall, with only Tom Latham managing to make any runs. His half century was a lone beacon of resistance as Pat Cummins cleaned up the batting order with an outstanding 5-28.

Even though it was well short of the Australian first innings total of 467, Paine opted not to enforce the follow on and looked to punish the Black Caps by sending them out in the rapidly rising Melbourne heat to field for an extra couple of sessions. The Australians got off to a quick start, with David Warner and Joe Burns putting on 62 before Warner was caught at slip by Tom Blundell off Neil Wagner’s bowling.

They eventually made it to 168 this morning before Travis Head had his leg stump removed by Wagner. Paine called his batsmen in for a short break, meaning that Blundell and Latham will set about rectifying something from what was supposed to be a triumphant return to the MCG for the Black Caps after 32 years of waiting.

So, barring a miracle, the Black Caps are headed for a heavy defeat here in Melbourne.

Australia v NZ, second test

Morning, day four:

Australia first innings: 467 all out (T Head 114, S Smith 85, N Wagner 4-83)

Second innings: 168/5 dec (D Warner 38, N Wager 3-50)

NZ first innings: 148 all out (T Latham 50, P Cummins 5-28)