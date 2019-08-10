Australia “leading the way in women’s sport’”– Black Ferns captain

Black Ferns captain Les Elder

While the Black Ferns are hot favourites to take out tonight’s Laurie O’Reilly Trophy opener in Perth, captain Les Elder admits that New Zealand could learn a bit from Australia in terms of promoting women’s sport.

Speaking at the team’s final training run at Perth’s Optus Stadium, Elder said that Australian competitions like the AFLW, NRLW and the Women’s Big Bash “seem to be leading the way in women’s sports.”

“I think everyone can learn from it. If we all share and learn from each other how to grow women’s sport it’s going to be better for everyone” she said.

Elder was also happy with the preparation that the team has had, saying that the Black Ferns had been building throughout the week.

“Today’s training run was really clear and direct, which I think just shows that the girls have prepared well.”

The team ended the session by performing a haka in front of the crowd that had assembled to watch them train. Kickoff for tonight's match against the Wallaroos is at 7pm NZT.

