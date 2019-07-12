Barrett headed to Blues – report

One of rugby’s biggest rumours took a big step to being confirmed as truth today, with reports saying that All Black superstar Beauden Barrett is signing with the Blues for the next four years.

TVNZ rugby correspondent Scotty Stevenson reported on Breakfast this morning that "from 2020 to 2023, Beauden Barrett is going to be with the Blues, that much we know."

Barrett has played his entire nine-year Super Rugby career with the Hurricanes, the team of both his father Kevin and brother Jordie. Older brother Kane had a brief stint with the Blues in 2013-4 before retiring from the game aged only 24 due to concussion related problems. Younger brother Scott, meanwhile, is with the Crusaders.

The news will come as a bitter blow for Hurricanes fans, as Barrett was the jewel in the crown of a talent-laden backline that is known for scoring some of the competition’s most exciting tries.

"The Hurricanes negotiated hard to keep him - offered a lot more money than he was on," Stevenson said.

"The Blues have come over the top of that and offered even more again so goodness knows what they have spent to get their guy."

If the news is indeed true, it will finally be an end to the persistent problem that the Blues have had in the first five position. They have been unable to develop or attract a quality player in the position since the days of Carlos Spencer, and it has directly contributed to the team finishing last in the New Zealand Conference every year since 2012.