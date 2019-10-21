Benji Marshall named Kiwis captain for Kangaroos test

Benji Marshall will complete a remarkable return to International Rugby League this week, when he leads the Kiwis out for the 20th time in a test match.

His 29th test will see him set a new record as Kiwis captain, going one ahead of Gary Freeman. It will also be his first test as captain since the 18-10 loss against the Kangaroos in 2012.

Marshall made an emotional return to international duty earlier this year against Tonga, helping the Kiwis to a 34-14 win at Mt Smart Stadium, ending a seven-year hiatus.

Head coach Michael Maguire announced the appointment in Sydney today as the Kiwis began their preparation for the encounter after Saturday night’s loss to Australia in the World Cup 9s tournament.

He replaces the unavailable Dallin Watene-Zelezniak who led the Kiwis in their last five Tests against Australia, England and Tonga.

The Kiwis will play Australia in Wollongong on Friday, before returning to New Zealand for two clashes against the Great Britain Lions.

