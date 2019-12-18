'Big Rig' ready to take the stage at World Darts champs

Ben ‘Big Rig’ Robb is just a day away from taking the stage at the Alexandra Palace for his debut on the grandest darts stage of them all. The Cantabrian faces Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp on Wednesday night (GMT) in London, and says he is feeling good about his big moment.

“I’m feeling really good. I’m feeling confident” he told Te Ao from London.

“I’ve played on the big stage before, I’m just ready to get out there and have a crack.”

Robb said that the exposure to the world’s best darts players has been ‘massive’.

“Being able to compare the way I practise to theirs has been really good.”

Robb is going into the match as a relative unknown to the darts world, having played almost his entire pro career in New Zealand and Australia. Meulenkamp, meanwhile, is at his fourth World Championship.

In another historic moment, Fallon Sherrock will attempt to become the first woman to win a match at the world championships when she takes on Ted Evetts. The English 25-year-old watched on yesterday as female world champ Mikuru Suzuki of Japan lost 3-2 to James Richardson, and is determined to create history today.

The World Darts Championships run till New Years Day, with the winner walking away with a pay day of $1 million NZD.