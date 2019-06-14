Big win for Black Sox to open World Championships

The Black Sox perform their haka before the start of the World Championship opening match (Image: YouTube).

The Black Sox have recorded a 9-0 win over host nation the Czech Republic in this morning’s Softball World Championship opener.

It was a dominant display by the current world champions, who took a 2-0 lead in the second innings after a two-run triple by Zane van Lieshout that sent in Thomas Enoka and Cole Evans.

Evans then came in again in the fourth innings, reaching home on off a hit by Tyron Bartorillo that was fumbled by the Czech first baseman. But it was a two-run homer by Benjamin Enoka in the sixth that really killed the game off as a contest, with the big outfielder blasting a shot over the centrefield fence to make the score 6-0. The Black Sox then tacked on three more runs in the seventh and final innings.

Nikki Hayes had a fine day on the mat, pitching the entire shutout and recording 12 strike outs.

The Black Sox next match is against Cuba on Sunday morning NZT.