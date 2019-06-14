Big win for Black Sox to open World Championships

By Te Ao - Māori News

The Black Sox perform their haka before the start of the World Championship opening match (Image: YouTube).

The Black Sox have recorded a 9-0 win over host nation the Czech Republic in this morning’s Softball World Championship opener.

It was a dominant display by the current world champions, who took a 2-0 lead in the second innings after a two-run triple by Zane van Lieshout that sent in Thomas Enoka and Cole Evans.

Evans then came in again in the fourth innings, reaching home on off a hit by Tyron Bartorillo that was fumbled by the Czech first baseman. But it was a two-run homer by Benjamin Enoka in the sixth that really killed the game off as a contest, with the big outfielder blasting a shot over the centrefield fence to make the score 6-0. The Black Sox then tacked on three more runs in the seventh and final innings.

Nikki Hayes had a fine day on the mat, pitching the entire shutout and recording 12 strike outs.

The Black Sox next match is against Cuba on Sunday morning NZT.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories