Black Caps battle back in first test

A century partnership between BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme has put the Black Caps into a strong position at tea on the third day of the first cricket test with England in Mt Maunganui.

After bowling the English out for 353 yesterday, the Black Caps’ reply looked a little shaky at 127-4 this morning. Captain Kane Williamson had ground out an impressive half century, but departed soon after for 51 when he was caught in the slips by Ben Stokes off a wicked rising delivery by Sam Curran.

His departure came not long after the other New Zealand run-making machine, Ross Taylor, was caught by Stokes for 25.

However, after Henry Nicholls came and went, Watling and de Grandhomme dominated the next session to bring the Black Caps within touching distance of a first innings lead.

Watling’s unbeaten 79 came off 216 deliveries, with the right-hander wicketkeeper further cementing his reputation as a Mr Fix It in the lower order. De Grandhomme had a higher scoring rate, and the pair’s contribution was key in righting the Black Cap innings. The Zimbabwean-born all rounder was looking set for a big score until he was undone by a brilliant catch by Dom Sipley on the first ball after the resumption of play after tea. The duo had put on 119 for the sixth wicket.

Watling and Mitchell Santner will now look to press on and pass the English first innings score, however the Bay Oval pitch is still looking good for batting on going into the final couple of days. The Black Caps will definitely need to take another 10 wickets to force a result in their favour.

England (first innings) 353 all out - B Stokes 91, J Denly 74, R Burns 52, T Southee 4-88, N Wagner 3-90

New Zealand (first innings) B Watling 81*, C de Grandhomme 65, B Stokes 2-32