Black Caps go down to Pakistan

The Black Caps have suffered their first loss in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, after being beaten by Pakistan this morning at Edgbaston.

Batting first, the Black Caps set the Pakistanis 237 to win thanks to an unbeaten 97* from Jimmy Neesham and 64 from Colin de Grandhomme. Had it not been for the pairs’ 132-run partnership, the scorecard would have been much bleaker reading – three of the five top order batsmen failed to make double figures, and Kane Williamson’s 41 was the next best score.

Pace bowler Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the Pakistani attack, taking 3-28 off his 10 overs.

An asking rate of less the five runs an over was always going to be a massive challenge for the Black Caps’ bowlers to defend. While Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult picked up the Pakistani openers early, the middle order had more than enough time to get their eye in and consolidate. Babar Azam finished unbeaten on 101*, and was well supported by Haris Sohail with 68. The pair guided their side to the total with five balls remaining in the game.

The six-wicket loss means that the Black Caps now sit second on the World Cup table with 11 points from their five wins, the loss and a washed out match with India. Their next opponents Australia are on top with 12, but the real drama starts now for hosts England. The win by Pakistan means they are now perilously placed heading into their final two matches, against India on Sunday and then the Black Caps next week. Pakistan, meanwhile, are perfectly placed for a run at the semi-finals with two very winnable games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.