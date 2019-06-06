Black Caps leave it late to beat Bangladesh

The Black Caps done it the hard way to stay unbeaten at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, eking out a two wicket win over Bangladesh at The Oval in London.

New Zealand hold on and win by two wickets!



A brilliant game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/mrjITaei6k — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019

Chasing Bangladesh’s 244, the Black Caps looked to be cruising at 2/160 with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease. However, Williamson’s departure after being caught at deep midwicket for 40 sparked a mini-collapse. Tom Latham came and went for a duck, then Taylor was caught behind down the leg side for an excellent 82.

It was up to the lower order to get the side home, however James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme didn’t stick around long enough to make sure there was an established batsman at one end to do so – out for 25 and 17, respectively.

Mitchell Santner eventually hit the winning runs with three overs to spare, which was definitely far closer than any of the side would’ve liked.

Earlier, Matt Henry continued his good form with the ball, picking up 4-47 in Bangladesh’s innings. The Bangladeshis, who were whitewashed by the Black Caps when they visited New Zealand earlier in the year, clearly are a much better side now that they have Shakib Al Hasan back. The all-rounder top scored with 64, then picked up 2-47 with the ball.

Earlier in the day, South Africa crashed to their third loss of the tournament when they were comfortably beaten by India. The Proteas struggled to 227/9 off their 50 overs, which the Indians gunned down easily for the loss of only four wickets.

The Black Caps’ next match is against Afghanistan in Taunton on Sunday morning NZT.